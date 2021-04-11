KP Food Safety Authority conduct operation in Mardan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) ::The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority, in an operation in the Dobian area of Mardan, recovered more than 80kg of banned China salt, sealing two shops and a warehouse here on Sunday.

The team also imposed heavy fines on the owners. According to the Food Safety Authority, 40 liters of expired beverages and unhealthy juices were recovered from various shops in the Diamond Bazaar area of Upper Dir, while 20 kg ice cream, not labeled, was recovered from various vehicles during the blockade.

According to the Food Safety Authority, various food related businesses were also inspected in Lakki Marwat, during which more than 25 kg of expired spices were recovered. Various food-related businesses in the Phase III area of Hayatabad Peshawar were also inspected and notices were issued for improvement. Two bakeries in Swat were sealed for violating Babuzai hygiene rules and using dirty eggs. A bakery in Lakki Marwat was sealed for using non-food grade dyes and poor hygiene.