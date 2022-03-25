UrduPoint.com

KP Food Safety Authority Confiscates Over 50k Liters Of Counterfeit Beverages

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in a joint operation with Police Force has seized over 50,000 liters of counterfeit beverages from a local factory in Pabi area of Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in a joint operation with Police Force has seized over 50,000 liters of counterfeit beverages from a local factory in Pabi area of Nowshera.

According to a press statement issued here on Friday, during the crackdown the Food Safety team found massive production of fake beverages of various multinational brands.

According to Director General KP FS&HFA, Shahrukh Ali Khan the operation was carried out on the special directions of Minister Food Atif Khan and Secretary Food Department Capt. Retd. Mushtaq Ahmad.

During the raid on the production unit the Food Safety team confiscated, and discarded large quantity of the counterfeit beverages and seized over 22,00 kilogram of chemicals and packing materials.

Similarly, machines used for the production of the fake beverages were also seized during the operation. The counterfeit drinks were supplied from the unit to various parts of the province.

DG Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan said the demand for beverages used to increase in the Holy Month of Ramadan and the adulteration mafia wants to flood the market with fake beverages.

He said the Authority teams are working round the clock throughout the province to ensure supply of safe and healthy food items to the people.

He said intelligence based Operarions have been carried out in various areas of the province and dozens of units have been sealed for adulteration and sale of unhealthy and fake food products in last one week.

He maintained"Strict action will be taken against all those involved in such unhealthy and fake food safety businesses." In addition, inspections of food related businesses were carried out in the rest of the province. The Food Safety team inspected various shops, restaurants in Mansehra district.

During inspection a large quantity of banned items were confiscated from a number of shops, fines were imposed on the owners and vehicles several shops were sealed.

Similarly, the Food Safety Authority conducted awareness and training sessions in various areas of the province, sensitizing individuals and businesses owners of the safe and healthy food practices.

