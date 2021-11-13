KP Food Safety Authority cracks down continue

UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority cracks down on unhealthy drinks in Qissa Khawani Bazaar Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority cracks down on unhealthy drinks in Qissa Khawani Bazaar Peshawar.

The unhealthy flavored drinks found in the name of floor juice during inspection, a Food Safety Authority official told media here on Saturday.

The official said that more than 200 liters of beverages were destroyed in operation wherein harmful chemicals were used in drinks sold under the name of pomegranate.

Likewise, raid on spice factory in Gali Bagh Mardan, unit sale on miss labeling, the official of the Food Safety Authority confirmed. He said strict legal action will be taken against those involved in violation of hygiene norms.

