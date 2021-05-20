KP Food Safety Authority cracks down on mafia

Large consignment of counterfeit drinks recovered from vehicle in Haripur on tip-off, an official of the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Large consignment of counterfeit drinks recovered from vehicle in Haripur on tip-off, an official of the food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Thursday.

He said, more than 450 liters of counterfeit liquor recovered from the vehicle, case to be registered against the owners.

The official of the FSA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said more than 600 kgs of unhealthy bakery products and non-food grade colors recovered in Hangu during a raid and another raid 500 kgs of unhealthy ketchup and 300 kgs of substandard vinegar recovered in Mardan.

The official of the FSA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, also raided an ice cream factory in Bannu and the Unit was sealed because of manufacture substandard ice cream while Bakery Unit in Swat,a shop for the sale and use of poor hygiene of China salt was also sealed there.