KP Food Safety Authority cracks down on mafia in Nowshera

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority (FSA) on Saturday in a crack down against the mafia-elements in Nowshera raided a juice factory in the Risalpur area of district Nowshera by destroying 2000 liters of unhealthy juice.

According to details given by FAS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 540 kg of expired fruit pulp used in juice production recovered and over 30 kg of dyes harmful to human health also recovered from the factory.

The official of the KP, FSA sealed the said factory and registered a case against their factory owner.

In another raid, more than 500 liters of unhealthy beverages recovered from a factory in Nowshera Kalan, the Unit was sealed.