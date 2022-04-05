UrduPoint.com

KP Food Safety Authority Destroys 45000 Kg Substandard Food Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 01:37 PM

KP food safety authority destroys 45000 kg substandard food items

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has destroyed about 45,000 kilograms of unhealthy food items during the ongoing crackdown against unhygienic food items in the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has destroyed about 45,000 kilograms of unhealthy food items during the ongoing crackdown against unhygienic food items in the city.

According to food safety, authority inspections have been intensified in Peshawar like in other districts of the province to facilitate residents by ensuring quality food items.

It said that people could complain regarding the quality of food items and added that action would be taken accordingly.

As part of such efforts, a number of unhealthy food items including counterfeit beverages, unhealthy edible oils, spices, and other items were seized and discarded from different parts of Peshawar during the last five months.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya ..

Aleem Khan says he will expose all secrets of Naya Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Russian Army Hit Training Center for Ukrainian Mil ..

Russian Army Hit Training Center for Ukrainian Military Used to House Mercenarie ..

2 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public ..

Shehbaz Sharif says no-trust-motion was for public interest  

31 minutes ago
 Oil extends rally on sanctions bets, stocks edge h ..

Oil extends rally on sanctions bets, stocks edge higher

2 minutes ago
 PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

PM to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

44 minutes ago
 Cambodian children experience extensive "learning ..

Cambodian children experience extensive "learning loss" during pandemic: researc ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.