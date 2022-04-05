KP food safety authority destroys 45000 kg substandard food items

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has destroyed about 45,000 kilograms of unhealthy food items during the ongoing crackdown against unhygienic food items in the city

According to food safety, authority inspections have been intensified in Peshawar like in other districts of the province to facilitate residents by ensuring quality food items.

It said that people could complain regarding the quality of food items and added that action would be taken accordingly.

As part of such efforts, a number of unhealthy food items including counterfeit beverages, unhealthy edible oils, spices, and other items were seized and discarded from different parts of Peshawar during the last five months.