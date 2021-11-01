KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions across province

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday conducted major crackdowns against adulteration mafia and use of substandard food items across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday conducted major crackdowns against adulteration mafia and use of substandard food items across the province.

During the ongoing operation, the authority sealed a Chips manufacturing unit located on Charsadda Road Peshawar, after discarding more than 4000 Kg of substandard potato chips and 20Kg toxic colors.

In district Tank, the Food Safety Authority seized discarded 2000 liters of adulterated milk during inspection of milk tankers on Dera Road and imposed fines over supply of substandard milk to the district.

The team of Food Authority Dir Lower arranged awareness campaigns for students at different schools and inspected canteens. The team informed students about the importance of hygienic conditions around the dining places.

Meanwhile, teams of Food Authority inspected different bakeries, general stores on Link Road in district Bannu and issued improvement notices to these units.