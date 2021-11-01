UrduPoint.com

KP Food Safety Authority Gears Up Actions Across Province

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:08 PM

KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions across province

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday conducted major crackdowns against adulteration mafia and use of substandard food items across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Monday conducted major crackdowns against adulteration mafia and use of substandard food items across the province.

During the ongoing operation, the authority sealed a Chips manufacturing unit located on Charsadda Road Peshawar, after discarding more than 4000 Kg of substandard potato chips and 20Kg toxic colors.

In district Tank, the Food Safety Authority seized discarded 2000 liters of adulterated milk during inspection of milk tankers on Dera Road and imposed fines over supply of substandard milk to the district.

The team of Food Authority Dir Lower arranged awareness campaigns for students at different schools and inspected canteens. The team informed students about the importance of hygienic conditions around the dining places.

Meanwhile, teams of Food Authority inspected different bakeries, general stores on Link Road in district Bannu and issued improvement notices to these units.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Charsadda Dir Tank

Recent Stories

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellne ..

Dubai Healthcare City sets up fitness &amp; wellness hub for Dubai Fitness Chall ..

24 minutes ago
 The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

33 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates blood donation camp

Minister inaugurates blood donation camp

49 seconds ago
 Germany Says Waiting for Iran's Next Move as Tehra ..

Germany Says Waiting for Iran's Next Move as Tehran Hints at Nuclear Talks Renew ..

51 seconds ago
 Saakashvili's US Lawyer to Visit Georgia - Defense ..

Saakashvili's US Lawyer to Visit Georgia - Defense Team

52 seconds ago
 Court awards four years, 6-month imprisonment in d ..

Court awards four years, 6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.