KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions against mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday following directives of its Director General, Shah Rukh Ali Khan has geared up its actions against the adulteration mafia across the province.

During the ongoing operation, the authority signaled to stop a milk-carrying vehicle in Kohat and recovered 500 liters of substandard beverages from it. The Food Authority later discarded the beverages and imposed a fine on the accused involved.

In Bannu district, the Food Safety Authority sealed a potato chips factory for working in unhygienic conditions and registered a case against its owner.

The authority also sealed a restaurant in Dera Ismail Khan district for doing business in unhygienic working conditions.

In Nissata area of Charsadda district the authority sealed a bakery after recovery of 600 rotten eggs used in food items. In Upper Dir's Barawal Bazaar a shop was sealed after expired and prohibited items were recovered from it.

Moreover, the authority sealed a hotel in Mardan district for poor cleanliness and using substandard food ingredients.