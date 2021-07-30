UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Safety Authority Gears Up Actions Against Mafia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 01:53 PM

KP Food Safety Authority gears up actions against mafia

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday following directives of its Director General, Shah Rukh Ali Khan has geared up its actions against the adulteration mafia across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday following directives of its Director General, Shah Rukh Ali Khan has geared up its actions against the adulteration mafia across the province.

During the ongoing operation, the authority signaled to stop a milk-carrying vehicle in Kohat and recovered 500 liters of substandard beverages from it. The Food Authority later discarded the beverages and imposed a fine on the accused involved.

In Bannu district, the Food Safety Authority sealed a potato chips factory for working in unhygienic conditions and registered a case against its owner.

The authority also sealed a restaurant in Dera Ismail Khan district for doing business in unhygienic working conditions.

In Nissata area of Charsadda district the authority sealed a bakery after recovery of 600 rotten eggs used in food items. In Upper Dir's Barawal Bazaar a shop was sealed after expired and prohibited items were recovered from it.

Moreover, the authority sealed a hotel in Mardan district for poor cleanliness and using substandard food ingredients.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Poor Hotel Fine Vehicle Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Dir Barawal From

Recent Stories

Czechs give extra holiday to vaccinated civil serv ..

2 minutes ago

Australian NBA star Baynes out of Olympics after b ..

2 minutes ago

Bitter words as British Rowing launches inquest af ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's unemployment rate drops to 2.9 pct in June ..

4 minutes ago

500 schemes worth Rs 86980.253 million being launc ..

4 minutes ago

Hermes luxuriates in 'exceptional' results

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.