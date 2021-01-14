KP food safety authority imposes fine on eateries for violating hygiene standards

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Kohat on Thursday paid a surprise visit to bazaar in Karak district and imposed fine on several bakeries and hotels for failing to meet prescribed hygiene standards

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Kohat on Thursday paid a surprise visit to bazaar in Karak district and imposed fine on several bakeries and hotels for failing to meet prescribed hygiene standards.

During inspection, the team which also included the district food controller Karak discarded adulterated milk which was found in several milk shops and imposed fine on them.

On the occasion, officials of the Food Safety Authority and the Food Department said that no compromise would be made on quality of edible commodities and added that strict action would be taken against violators.