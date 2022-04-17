KP Food Safety Authority launches crackdown on substandard drinks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sunday launched crackdown on substandard drinks in Peshawar, Haripur and sealed the factories involved in such practice.

An official of Safety Authority said that the officials raided various beverage factories on Ring Road Peshawar wherein large quantities of substandard beverages were recovered.

He said, more than 2000 litres of substandard and mis-labeled beverages recovered from units during raids where beverages were being packaged under different brands, two units sealed.

He disclosed that drink samples were tested at mobile Food Testing Laboratory at Mandi, Chappar Road, district Haripur. Over 1000 litres of counterfeit and substandard beverages recovered during inspection and a wholesale shop sealed for selling expired food items, Official said.

He said, more than 600 litres of substandard beverages recovered during inspection in Abbottabad and a warehouse was sealed besides cases have been registered in the respective Police Stations under food act.