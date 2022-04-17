UrduPoint.com

KP Food Safety Authority Launches Crackdown On Substandard Drinks

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

KP Food Safety Authority launches crackdown on substandard drinks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Sunday launched crackdown on substandard drinks in Peshawar, Haripur and sealed the factories involved in such practice.

An official of Safety Authority said that the officials raided various beverage factories on Ring Road Peshawar wherein large quantities of substandard beverages were recovered.

He said, more than 2000 litres of substandard and mis-labeled beverages recovered from units during raids where beverages were being packaged under different brands, two units sealed.

He disclosed that drink samples were tested at mobile Food Testing Laboratory at Mandi, Chappar Road, district Haripur. Over 1000 litres of counterfeit and substandard beverages recovered during inspection and a wholesale shop sealed for selling expired food items, Official said.

He said, more than 600 litres of substandard beverages recovered during inspection in Abbottabad and a warehouse was sealed besides cases have been registered in the respective Police Stations under food act.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Mobile Road Haripur Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th April 2022

6 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

14 hours ago
 Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending M ..

Johnson Tells Zelenskyy UK Will Continue Sending Military Aid to Ukraine - Offic ..

14 hours ago
 Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Rig ..

Over 9,000 People Attended Protest Against Far Right in Paris - Reports

15 hours ago
 Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Mi ..

Sending fascist regime home was not easy: Prime Minister

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.