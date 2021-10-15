KP Food Safety Authority observes World Food Day

UrduPoint.com

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP-FS&HFA) Friday organized an event in connection with 'World Food Day' to create awareness among people about safe and hygienic food in the province

Theme of Day, is 'our actions are our future, better production, better nutrition, a better environment and better life'.

The event formally inaugurated the newly formed Volunteer Task Force with cake cutting ceremony.

While addressing to the event, Director General KP Food Safety Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan said around 1300 hundred applications were received for the Volunteer Task Force; in which 150 were selected for Peshawar after their interviews.

He said the volunteer can play a vital role in spreading awareness among masses related to safe and hygienic food. He said the volunteer force can also use social media for spreading the message, and can help out people in their communities to file complaint in case they observe food businesses with unhygienic conditions.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said the KP Food Safety Authority is working hard to provide an environment wherein people can easily get safe and hygienic food.

DG Food Authority said they are working to further strengthen the technical side of the Authority; and soon seven mobile testing laboratories will be available with teams during their inspection on divisional level.

He said work on the fabrication of the mobile laboratories is underway, which will be completed soon.

He added work is also on fast track on the state of the art food testing laboratory in Hayatabad.

During the event volunteers were briefed on basic food safety issues. The event was followed by an awareness walk in which a large number of volunteers participated.

