KP Food Safety Authority operations in different districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority have conducted operations in Nowshera, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan and sealed factories involved in production of counterfeits drinks.

According to a press release issued by KP FSA here Sunday, more than 2,000 liters of counterfeit drinks were recovered from a factory in the Pir Sabaq area of Nowshera. The officials of the Food Safety Authority seized counterfeit drinks and sealed the factory besides arresting the owners of the factory.

In another operation, over 2,000 liters of adulterated milk was destroyed during a blockade in Dera Ismail Khan by the officials of the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The poor adulterated milk being distributed to different areas and soon after confiscated the huge stored milk, it was destroyed on the spot.

The Food Safety Authority officials also recovered more than 100 kg of substandard sweets and China Salt recovered during inspection in Bannu.