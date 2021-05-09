UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Food Safety Authority Operations In Different Districts

Sumaira FH 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

KP Food Safety Authority operations in different districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority have conducted operations in Nowshera, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan and sealed factories involved in production of counterfeits drinks.

According to a press release issued by KP FSA here Sunday, more than 2,000 liters of counterfeit drinks were recovered from a factory in the Pir Sabaq area of Nowshera. The officials of the Food Safety Authority seized counterfeit drinks and sealed the factory besides arresting the owners of the factory.

In another operation, over 2,000 liters of adulterated milk was destroyed during a blockade in Dera Ismail Khan by the officials of the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The poor adulterated milk being distributed to different areas and soon after confiscated the huge stored milk, it was destroyed on the spot.

The Food Safety Authority officials also recovered more than 100 kg of substandard sweets and China Salt recovered during inspection in Bannu.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor China Dera Ismail Khan Nowshera Sunday From

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

3 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

5 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

5 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

5 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.