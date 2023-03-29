KP Food Safety Authority raids continue in Dir, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Food Safety teams Wednesday conducted major operations in Dir Upper and Swat on the cold drinks godown.

The Dir Upper Food Safety along with the district administration conducted a surprise raid on the cold drinks godown and recovered and destroyed more than 30,000 liters of non-standard and expired cold drinks from the warehouse, the food officials said.

The cold drinks recovered from the warehouse had expired in 2021 and 2022, the officials disclosed.

They said that the warehouse owners were erasing the expiry dates from the coding machine and re-printing the new expiry dates 2023 and 2024 and supplying them to the markets.

The food safety team also returned and destroyed the expired cold drinks supplied to the markets, the officials informed.

Swat food safety team also inspected the edible items at Landake check post and destroyed 1400 liters of milk after it was found to be adulterated.

The official said that the team also imposed heavy fines on owners and sealed the warehouse.