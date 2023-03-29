UrduPoint.com

KP Food Safety Authority Raids Continue In Dir, Swat

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KP Food Safety Authority raids continue in Dir, Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Food Safety teams Wednesday conducted major operations in Dir Upper and Swat on the cold drinks godown.

The Dir Upper Food Safety along with the district administration conducted a surprise raid on the cold drinks godown and recovered and destroyed more than 30,000 liters of non-standard and expired cold drinks from the warehouse, the food officials said.

The cold drinks recovered from the warehouse had expired in 2021 and 2022, the officials disclosed.

They said that the warehouse owners were erasing the expiry dates from the coding machine and re-printing the new expiry dates 2023 and 2024 and supplying them to the markets.

The food safety team also returned and destroyed the expired cold drinks supplied to the markets, the officials informed.

Swat food safety team also inspected the edible items at Landake check post and destroyed 1400 liters of milk after it was found to be adulterated.

The official said that the team also imposed heavy fines on owners and sealed the warehouse.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Dir Upper Market Post From

Recent Stories

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

42 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

1 hour ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

2 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.