KP Food Safety Authority seals 20 bakeries

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority during its crackdown on Saturday have sealed 20 bakeries while imposed fine over several others fined.

According to details given by an official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department, five bakery units were sealed in Khwazakhela Swat for using fabric dyes and poor hygiene. He said hundreds of kilograms of substandard sweets were recovered from these bakery units which were later destroyed. The fine was also imposed over the owners of these bakeries.

He disclosed that 1300 kg of substandard sweets were recovered from a bakery unit in Hangu Tall and the bakery has been sealed.

He said that three bakery units were sealed during operation in Khyber District and two bakery units each were sealed in Abbottabad and Parachinar. One bakery unit was sealed on use of unhealthy dyes in Haripur, more than 500 kg substandard sweets recovered and one bakery unit each sealed in Charsadda and Mardan.

The official said that hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy sweets were recovered from a bakery in Lower Dir Lal Qila and the bakery has been sealed and a fine has been imposed on the owner as well.

