KP Food Safety Authority Seizes Substandard Food Items

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Tuesday seized over 350 kg of substandard food items and sealed five restaurants over severe unhygienic conditions in various districts of the province.

According to the Director-General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the food safety team inspected various food outlets in district Upper Dir, where they checked the authority's SOPs compliance level in food preparation areas. He added, during the raid four restaurants were sealed for severe unhygienic food and premises condition. The restaurants were also found using banned items such as China Salt in the food. Furthermore, heavy fines were imposed against the violators.

Similarly, various hotels and food related businesses were also inspected in Babuzai area of District Swat.

The food safety team during the inspection sealed one restaurant for unhygienic conditions, while over 100 liters of expired soft drinks were recovered from other general stores.

During the inspection, over 70 kg of substandard spices and other expired items were also seized.

The KP Food Safety teams also inspected food premises in district Khyber and Nowshera, where around 200 kg of expired food items were seized.

DG KP FS&HFA, Shah Rukh Ali Khan, said since the inception of the Food Safety Authority a phenomenal improvement has been brought in the quality of food in the province.

However, he said, still we have a lot of work to be done in the food sector. Director-General said the KP FS&HFA has already drafted SOPs separately for each food business in the province, the compliance of the business community will ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to the people.

He said for this reason the authority with coercive actions was also equally working on persuasive enforcement in the province.

