KP Food Safety Authority takes actions against adulterators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday geared up its actions against the adulteration mafia and substandard food items throughout the province.

During the ongoing operation, the authority imposed fine on milk-dealers before discarding 500 liters of adulterated milk confiscated during an operation near Swat Motorway in district Malakand.

In Buner district, the Food Safety Authority sealed two bakeries over unhygienic condition and for violating healthcare principles at their setups.

In Bunnu, several milk delivery containers were checked by the authority and fine were imposed on drivers supplying substandard milk to the district.

The Food Authority of Khyber sealed several butchers' shops after finding unhygienic conditions inside the premises of their shops while fine have been imposed on two bakeries and a wholesaler set up in district Kohat.