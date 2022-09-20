KP Food Safety Authority takes actions against substandard food outlets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday geared up its actions against the adulteration mafia and substandard food suppliers throughout the province.

During the ongoing operation, the authority has imposed fines on several restaurants and a milk-shop in district Kohat over violating hygiene principles at their setups.

In district Dir Upper, the teams inspected Shiringal Bazar and imposed ban on a Chapal Kabab House for using Chinese salt in its eatery.

A bakery was sealed in village Dagai at district Swabi for violating food safety standard operating procedures while a general store was sealed in district Hangu after recovering expired food items.

Similarly, the inspection team of the authority in district Tank has sealed two grocery stores for maintaining poor cleanliness condition of their atmosphere.