KP Food Safety, Halal Food Authority operations continue in Peshawar, Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The operations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued in Peshawar and Kohat to ensure food safety for the common people.

This was stated by a spokesman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority while talking to media men here on Wednesday.

He said food safety teams of Peshawar sub-division 1 and 4 conducted joint raids on sweets production units.

The inspection teams inspected several bakery shops and issued notices for improvement, the spokesman said.

He said 600 kg of substandard sweets were seized after being exported. Two bakery units have been sealed for use of non-food grade colours and poor sanitation, fines have also been imposed, spokesperson.

The action of the food safety team against sick animals on secret information in Kohat district.

Butchers were taking sick animals to the slaughterhouse, and a food safety team arrived on the spot, the spokesman of the food authority said.

He said sick animals were transferred to veterinary hospitals and legal action was taken against the owners.