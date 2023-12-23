KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority raided different localities in Peshawar, Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority raided different localities in Peshawar and Haripur on the complaints received by the food safety teams during open katcheries held at Peshawar and Haripur, respectively.

The teams of the FS&HFA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raided kebab shops on Charsadda Road in Peshawar. 600 kg of non-standard kebabs were exported and destroyed, with heavy fines imposed, a spokesman for the FS&HFA said.

He said 2000 kg of hazardous pickles were also seized from a warehouse after receiving a tip-off for warehouse sales, and further action was initiated as per the Food Safety Act.

The school canteens and kebab shops located on Kohat Road were also checked, a spokesperson for the Food Authority said.

The Haripur Food Safety Team inspects biscuit and foodstuff factories in Hattar Industrial Estate, and improvement notices have also been issued to the factories on the principles of hygiene, a spokesperson said.

The adulteration mafia must be eradicated by all means, Director General Food Authority Shafiullah Khan told a media person after quick action from the officials and food inspectors, said the spokesperson. Those who play with the health of the citizens will be dealt with with iron hands, Shafiullah Khan said.