KP Food Safety operation against adulteration mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority is active against adulteration mafia across the province with more than 2500 liters of non-standard and mislabeled juices and packing materials were seized from the factory.

According to a spokesman, the KP (FSHFA) launched an operation to people involved in using substandard materials in the food items.

He said that operations of food safety teams in Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan were conducted.

He said, on receiving a tip-off, Peshawar team conducted a surprise raid on a juice factory and warehouse in Charganoo Khalay area of Sub-Division 2 and more than 2500 liters of non-standard and mislabeled juices and packing materials were seized from the factory.

The Food Authority official said that the factory was producing substandard and mislabeled beverages with heavy fines imposed on the owners, and a warehouse was also sealed. The Food Safety team in Dera Ismail Khan also inspected a "Dahi bhale" shop in the market on the complaint of citizens and imposed fine on the owners by using substandard materials.

In another raid on samosa shops the people have been fined for violating health norms with strict disciplinary action should be taken against the adulteration mafia, Director General Food Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan directed the concerned authorities.