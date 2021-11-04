KP Food Security policy to help increase agricultural production: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan here on Thursday said the new food security policy approved by the provincial cabinet would help to increase agriculture production and bring positive changes in lives of people and farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan here on Thursday said the new food security policy approved by the provincial cabinet would help to increase agriculture production and bring positive changes in lives of people and farmers.

He said that the government accorded highest priorities to agriculture and livestock sectors on which billions of rupees were being spent to increase in agriculture productivity and income of farmers as well as the growers of different crops.

Despite enormous agriculture and livestock income generation's potential, he said these key sectors were overlooked by the previous governments, resultantly it can't achieved the substantial progress as it had deserved.

Addressing a function on the eve of the retirement of officers of agriculture and livestock department, he said the PTI Government has introduced key reforms and launched key projects to bolster agriculture and livestock besides improving socioeconomic conditions of farmers in line with Prime Minister's vision.

He said officials of the department were accountable before masses and they have to work hard with dedication and honesty to serve their countrymen with best of their abilities for speedy development and agricultural growth.

The Minister said officers have to set an example of showing an excellent performance by ensuring speedy implementation and execution of all ongoing projects to take full advantage of the rich agriculture's potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said work on ongoing mega agriculture projects under the PM's national agricultural program has been expedited in the province that after completion would bring a green revolution in the agriculture sector in the province.

Later, the minister distributed shields among the retired officers and appreciated their long services.