KP Food Unveils Ramazan Strategy To Combat Price Hikes, Substandard Edibles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has finalized a comprehensive strategy for upcoming holy month of Ramazan to ensure availability of essential food items, control prices, and curb sale of substandard food products.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the initiative has been taken on directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and KP Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru.

To effectively counter artificial inflation, hoarding, and the sale of low-quality food, the department has constituted special teams across the province.

Speaking about the Ramazan strategy, Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru stated that KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority would conduct extensive inspections throughout Ramazan to guarantee the availability of safe and high-quality food for citizens.

The minister further highlighted that food authority teams will set up checkpoints at entry points of major cities, including Peshawar, to prevent the supply of substandard food items.

Additionally, pre-Ramazan inspections will focus on raw materials of dairy-based products such as milkshakes, snacks, ice cream, and other food items to ensure compliance with health and safety standards.

Under the Ramazan and pre-Ramazan strategy, divisional deputy directors of the food department and district food controllers will oversee raids against hoarders, while strict monitoring of food availability and pricing in markets will continue throughout the holy month.

Warning food businesses involved in hoarding and food adulteration, Zahir Shah Toru reaffirmed that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for artificial price hikes and the sale of substandard food.

Zahir also urged citizens to report any case of hoarding or unsafe food practices to the food department so that swift action could be taken.

"The provincial government will not compromise on public health. We will ensure the availability of quality food items at official rates throughout Ramazan," the minister assured.

