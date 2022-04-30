UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KP Foot Safety Authority crackdown, 20 bakeries sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority crackdown continued on Saturday with more than 20 bakeries sealed and several others fined.

According to details, given by the official of the Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five bakery units were sealed in Khwazakhela Swat for using fabric dyes and poor hygiene. He said hundreds of kilos of substandard sweets were destroyed from bakery units in Swat and the owners of these bakeries were fined.

He disclosed that 1300 kg of substandard sweets were recovered from a bakery unit in Hangu Tall and the bakery has been sealed.

He further said that three bakery units were sealed during operation in Khyber District and two bakery units were sealed by the food safety authority officials in Abbottabad and Parachinar. The Bakery unit sealed on use of unhealthy dyes in Haripur, more than 500 kg substandard sweets recovered and one bakery unit sealed in Charsadda and Mardan.

The official said that hundreds of kilos of unhealthy sweets were recovered from a bakery in Lower Dir Lal Qila and the bakery has been sealed and a fine has been imposed on the owner as well.

