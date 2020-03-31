KP for expediting campaign against Corona virus, dengue fever

The meeting of Provincial Dengue Oversight Committee with Chief Secretary KP, Dr Kazim Niaz in chair here Tuesday directed all concerned departments to expedite campaign for prevention of Coronavirus and dengue fever in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The meeting of Provincial Dengue Oversight Committee with Chief Secretary KP, Dr Kazim Niaz in chair here Tuesday directed all concerned departments to expedite campaign for prevention of Coronavirus and dengue fever in the province.

He directed Local Bodies Department to remove standing waters and ensure smooth flow of water in drainage system.

He further directed establishment of anti dengue cells at agriculture and public health departments at every district with representation to officials of others departments besides preparation of effective media strategies for awareness of masses against dengue fever.

He also directed launching of campaign against dengue in KP including merged areas.