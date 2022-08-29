UrduPoint.com

KP Forest Department Announces Contribution In CM's Fund For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 07:07 PM

The Forest Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made announcement for contribution in Chief Minister's Fund for relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Forest Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made announcement for contribution in Chief Minister's Fund for relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees in the province.

According to a message received here on Monday, the 2355 strong force of KP Forest Department decided to donate part of their salary for help of flood affectees.

The lower ranks officials will make a contribution of one day of their salary for CM Fund. While mid rank officials will contribute two days of salary.

The officers ranks of the department will make a contribution of three day of their salary for the fund, adds the statement.

This donation on the part of KP Forest Department is a small contribution toward relief and rehabilitation efforts of government for flood affected people, statement concludes.

More Stories From Pakistan

