KP Forest Department Distributes Chilghoza Plants In Chitral

KP Forest department distributes Chilghoza plants in Chitral

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department here Monday distributed free-of-cost Chilghoza plants among people belonging to Kalash valley aimed to improve local livelihoods through the increasing productivity and enhance function of the Chilgoza ecosystem in selected valleys

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department here Monday distributed free-of-cost Chilghoza plants among people belonging to Kalash valley aimed to improve local livelihoods through the increasing productivity and enhance function of the Chilgoza ecosystem in selected valleys.

The plants were distributed among Muslim and Kalash community at Bubmorait area of Kalash valley under Chilgoza Project during a ceremony held at Forest Rest House.

Provincial Coordinator of food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Ajaz Ahmad was chief guest on the occasion while the ceremony was presided over by Abdul Majeed Qureshi president of Chilgoza committee.

FAO under the Project Reversing Deforestation and Degradation in High Conservation Value Chilgoza Pine Forests in Pakistan in collaboration with KP Forest Department Chitral has distributed saplings of forest plants among local communities in the target valley in Chitral.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajaz Ahmad said that distributed plants include indigenous multipurpose fast trees which would be used as agroforestry, farm forestry and plantations on degraded sites by the local people.

The committees established under 'the Chilghoza Forest Protection and Conservation' were playing active role in facilitating local people in planting trees, he further added.

Under the Chilghoza Project, FAO and KP Forest Department distributed 150,000 saplings of forest plants among the local communities of Kalash Valley Bumburate, Birir and Shishikoh Valley of Chitral Pakistan.

