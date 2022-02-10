KP Forest Department warns GDA of illegal hotel construction in protected area

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has warned the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) of illegal hotel construction in the protected area of Makhnial, Haripur Forest Division by New Monal Restaurant who had been repeatedly charged with violation of section 144.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Haripur wrote a letter to the Director General GDA apprising him about the continuous violations of section 144 imposed by the Chief Minister KP that banned all sorts of construction in the Makhnial forest area.

He mentioned in the letter that it was the responsibility of the GDA to ensure compliance of the section 144 and ensure protection of the protected area.

The Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) official told APP that the Dino Valley Hotel (New Monal) was being constructed illegally by The Monal Restaurant authorities who have constructed the New Monal at an area of 85-kanal Guzara Forest land. The official of the Forest Department mentioned that the land of Dino Valley Hotel was falling under the Guzara Forest duly verified by the land records and revenue department and cadastral maps by the Survey of Pakistan.

"The Survey of Pakistan cadastral maps have verified the forest land status with proper GPS coordinated indicating the status of the land before and after any encroachments carried out in the area," he said.

The Forest Department team comprising SDFO Zohaib Hassan and forest guards had raided on various encroachment spots and vacated the government land brought under illicit construction activities.

In violation of Section 44 of the Forest Ordinance 2002, the Forest Department in response lodged three first information reports (FIRs) against the owner of the Dino Valley Hotel Luqman Afzal on different occasions of enforcement drive, filed a prosecution case and confiscated the excavator used for breaking rocks to construct the building.

The Forest Department official mentioned that the Hotel was located on main Pir Sohawa Road Makhnial having a restaurant and park established in violation of Section 44 of Forest Ordinance 2002 over an area of 85 Kanal falling in Kotla Guzara Forest.

Moreover, he added that the said area was not only covered by the Management plan, but, was also recorded as "Mehdooda" (restricted area) in Revenue record. The official told that all the above cases were under trail in the Court of Special Forest Magistrate Haripur.

To a query, he told that the GDA had granted permission to open the restaurant of DINO Valley which was against the spirit of Section 144 and provision of Forest ordinance 2002.

The GDA director general was requested to reconsider the permission granted and the facility should be sealed to ensure government's writ and implement Section 144, he added.

He further informed that the Dino Valley authorities were conducting development work in odd hours to hoodwink local administration and the forest department.

The official informed that he had also seized two excavators of Highland Country Club and local builders violating section 144 and registered prosecution cases that were under trial in the Session Court.

SDFO Makhnial Zohaib Hassan informed that there were two types of forest land Guzara and Reserve forests. The latter was the property of Forest Department whereas the former was owned by the local communities under the management of the department.

"No land use change can be made in Guzara Forest without the approval of the provincial cabinet," he underscored.

He further informed that a total area of 5-kanals land of Reserved Forest area worth Rs 25 million was retrieved from notables and dignitaries were carrying out illicit construction.

When contacted, the GDA officials remained unavailable for their version and evaded to give any comments on the matter. Similarly, the Dino Valley, and Highland Country Club authorities also remained unavailable for their stance on the issue.

