KP Forest Dept Involves Students In Plantation Of Of 12mn Saplings This Spring
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakthunkhwa Forest Department has started involving students and national building departments to achieve the set target of 12 million saplings during spring season in the province.
Jan e Alam Khan, Divisional Forest Officer, Orakzai Forest Division told APP on Friday that students, farmers and village developmental committees besides officials of national building departments were being involved in spring afforestration drive.
He said about five million saplings would be planted in central southern region 1 including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and southern districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. He said that 3.806 million saplings would be sown in Malakand Forest Region III Swat including Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Chitral and Dir districts where usher and mass plantation would also be carried out.
Jan e Alam said the barren lands and rugged mountains of merged tribal districts would also be utilized to achieve the set afforestration targets with cooperation of relevant departments.
He said that tribal people were being encouraged to approach divisional forest offices in their respective districts for obtaining plants for afforestation.
He said that if every person plants at least two plants in a year and looks after it then 480 million saplings would be planted in one Calendar year.
The official said tree plantation was a national obligation and urged the public to take part in the spring afforestation drive to make the province lush green.
