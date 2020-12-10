KP forest dept plants 196 mln saplings under 10 BTT

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department after achieving beyond one billion tree plantation target under Billion Tree Tsunami project (BTT) and planted 196 million saplings across the province under the 10 BTT Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department after achieving beyond one billion tree plantation target under Billion Tree Tsunami project (BTT) and planted 196 million saplings across the province under the 10 BTT Project.

Project Director 10BTT, Raees Khan told APP that around 150 million more saplings were ready to be planted in the province.

He said that the 10BTT was successfully underway and planted saplings were being monitored to ensure maximum survival rate of plantation.

He added that saplings were installed across the province to boost its forest cover.

Raees Khan said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being issued for strict monitoring of the plantation to make sure the project successful.

In light of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan's instructions no one was allowed to cut down trees in the province.

The project director said that for the monitoring of trees, special guards were deputed to take care of the plants and the plantation enclosures were set up in every plantation site guarded by its nigehbans.

Over a half million such green jobs were generated under BTT.

He said that the monitoring system would be made more active by strict compliance of SOPs issued by the department.

He said that the department was keeping record of each plant while using all the capabilities to make the project a success whereas the rest of the provinces were also following Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in plantation.

"Strict action will be taken against any officer or employee who commits negligence in duty instead of warning but good efforts will also be rewarded," he said.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had planted 1.28 billion saplings in the province under the Billion Tree Tsunami Project, he added.

He said that steps would also be taken to install tube wells, rain water harvesting storage and other sources as part of a mechanism to supply water to the plants.