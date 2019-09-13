KP Forest Dept retrieves 141,468 kanal state land

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Forest Department has retrieved and demarcated about 141,468 kanal encroached state land from encroachers during last five years mostly in Galyat, DI Khan and Malakand region of the province

KP Forest Department's Chief Conservator of Forest-I (CCF), Peshawar Niaz Ali Khan told APP on Friday that the department has secured and confiscated 19,968 cubic feet illegal timber through effective control system besides impounding of 162 vehicles being found involved in illegal movement of forest produce and realization of Rs3.3777 million as fine and compensation during 2018-19.

He said the department intensified crackdown against timber mafia and arrested 60 habitual forest offenders under 3MPO besides imprisonment of 127 forest offenders. The department has collected Rs53.907 million and deposited it into the Government treasury besides a collection of Rs717.164 million under the Forest Development Fund (FDF) during 2018-19.

Niaz Ali Khan said forest change detection via interpretation of satellite images through SUPARCO regarding assessment of forest resources by assessing 1496 enclosures and 2067 afforstration sites undertaken under billions trees afforestration project (BTAP), reflecting an overall positive change of 60.13% and 70.81% respectively.

He said SUPARCO has validated all coordinates of each activity under taken under BTAP and its findings has authenticated success of BTAP's plantations. The Forests Department Chief maintained that propaganda and rumours against BTAP should end now after SUPARCO findings.

Niaz Ali Khan said BTAP is a game-changer project in green sector of the country under which a record 1208 million new plants have been added to the forest resource of the province during 2014-19.

Massive afforstration were carried over an area of 230,000 hectares and 4509 enclosures were established with help of local communities under BTAP, he said, adding as result of whopping plantations, a record 6.

3pc increase in KP's forests cover were registered as before BTAP it was only 20.3pc in 2013 that jumped to 26.6pc in 2018.

"BTAP will continue till June 2020," he said, adding all the targets set under 'Plant for Pakistan' national afforstration campaign would be achieved with help of relevant stakeholders.

The CCF said the department has achieved its targets in less than actual cost and time period compare to other such international projects," adding green jobs were also provided to over 500,000 individuals.

He said BTAP project has been extended to erstwhile Fata where around Rs9065 million would be spent on plantations related activities to bring its vast lands under forestry cover besides achieving the target of plantation of additional one billion saplings under Plant for Pakistan by 2023, adding 47pc plantations activities would be carried out in erstwhile Fata under 10BTAP.

The Forests Chief said experiences and expertise's gained under BTAP model has been shared with forests departments of other provinces to help them in completion of their targets under Plant for Pakistan with ease.

He said 88pc survival rate of plants under BTAP was reported by third party 'WWF, adding big forests were raised in the province while referring to Ghari Chandan Peshawar and DI Khan.

Niaz Ali Khan said international community like BONN Challenge, World Economic Forum, Govt of Germany, Asian Protected Areas Partnership, COP 21, WWF and IUCN has appreciated and recognized the project, which was a great honour for Forest Department KP.

To a question, he said the department has always extended full support to local and international media during BTAP campaign besides showing journalists plantations activities carried out under this mega project, adding international media organizations like Washington Post, UK Independent and Reuters wrote commendatory articles while Al Jazera presented an exclusive documentary on BTAP.