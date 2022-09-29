UrduPoint.com

KP Forest Deptt, IUCN, Korean Embassy Join Hands For Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 11:30 AM

KP Forest Deptt, IUCN, Korean Embassy join hands for plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Trees plantation activities of the ongoing monsoon season jointly inaugurated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department, International Union Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Korean Embassy was organized alongside Hazara motorway where many saplings were planted.

The event was graced by the Korean Ambassador Shu Sangpyo, Country Director IUCN, Chief Conservator Watershed Management Circle and Divisional Forest Officer Daur Watershed.

Besides the faculty staff, the students of Forestry Haripur University, farmers and locals also participated in the plantation campaign.

They planted different species including Chirpine alongside of the motorway.

The Conservator Watershed said that trees plantation was continued charity and the most viable way to counter the threats of climate change.

He said Pakistan was among the ten countries vulnerable to climate change.

The official said floods, drought, desertification and others challenges could be countered through whopping plantation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Drought Shu Circle Haripur Event

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washin ..

FM Bilawal meets Senator Robert Menendez in Washington DC

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29th September 2022

3 hours ago
 US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord ..

US Military Official Denies US Involvement in Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage

11 hours ago
 Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to cont ..

Pakistan to seek financial support from UN to continue relief works: Munir Akram ..

11 hours ago
 US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to ..

US Defense Officials Say Delivery of New HIMARS to Ukraine Will Take a Few Years

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.