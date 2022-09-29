KP Forest Deptt, IUCN, Korean Embassy join hands for plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Trees plantation activities of the ongoing monsoon season jointly inaugurated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department, International Union Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Korean Embassy was organized alongside Hazara motorway where many saplings were planted.

The event was graced by the Korean Ambassador Shu Sangpyo, Country Director IUCN, Chief Conservator Watershed Management Circle and Divisional Forest Officer Daur Watershed.

Besides the faculty staff, the students of Forestry Haripur University, farmers and locals also participated in the plantation campaign.

They planted different species including Chirpine alongside of the motorway.

The Conservator Watershed said that trees plantation was continued charity and the most viable way to counter the threats of climate change.

He said Pakistan was among the ten countries vulnerable to climate change.

The official said floods, drought, desertification and others challenges could be countered through whopping plantation.