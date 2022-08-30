UrduPoint.com

KP Forest Employees Donate Scale-wise Salary To Flood-victims

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KP Forest employees donate scale-wise salary to flood-victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department have donated scale-wise salary as a gesture of solidarity and support with the flood affectees in the province.

In a circular issued by Chief Conservator of Forests, Region-I, Ejaz Qadir here on Tuesday, the donated amount would be deposited to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

It said the employees from BPS-03 to BPS-15 had donated their one-day salary, the employees in BPS-16 donated two-day salary while officers from BPS-17 to BPS-20 donated their three-day salaries to flood-relief funds.

Pakistan

