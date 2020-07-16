KP forms committee to appoints heads of WBPVC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday formed a Search and Scrutiny Committee to appoint apposite personalities on the posts of Chairman and Commissioner for Whistle Blower Protection and Vigilance Commission (WBPVC).

A notification to this effect issued by the Establishment Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said Chief Secretary will be the chairperson of this committee while Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Secretary Law and MPA Muhammad Asif Khan will be the members of the committee.

The notification further said that Secretary Establishment will be Secretary of this scrutiny and Search committee.