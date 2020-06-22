KP forms panel for devising strategy for making smart-lockdown more effective

A high level meeting to review the smart lockdown situation was held here Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A high level meeting to review the smart lockdown situation was held here Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Various matter related to the smart lockdown strategy to contain the mass scale outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic by smartly managing the specific hotspot came under discussion.

The meeting stressed need to make the smart lockdown more effective specially in the hotspot areas of the provincial capital and decided to form a team headed by provincial minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra with membership of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, CCPO Peshawar and other relevant quarters to devise a workable strategy to this effect in consultation with the elected representatives of the areas.

The strategy thus devised will be presented to the Provincial Task Force on coronavirus in its next meeting to be held in next couple of days.

Besides Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and Provincial Police Chief, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, the meeting was also attended by relevant administrative secretaries, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar and representatives of 11 Corps.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the implementation status of smart lockdown, district wise number of hotspot areas and number of positive coronavirus cases in each of the hotspot.

The meeting was informed that at present smart lockdown was put in place in 240 hotspot areas across the province with more than two thousand active COVID-19 cases.

Regarding the smart lockdown situation in the provincial capital it was briefed that smart lockdown was put in place in 11 specific localities of the city with around 290 positive coronavirus cases.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that all the decisions and measures taken by the provincial government aimed at containing the mass scale outbreak of the pandemic and protecting the lives of the common man from the pandemic adding that the government was taking measures to effectively deal with the emerging needs after minutely analyzing the overall situation on regular basis.

He further said that all the decisions and measures taken in this regard would be in accordance with the peculiar ground realities of every specific locality.

Mahmood Khan directed the local administrations and police of all the districts to take the concerned elected representatives fully on board with regard to the smart lockdown measures.