KP forms task forces, oversight panel to arrest adulteration, misbranding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a provincial task force, divisional oversight committee and district task force to arrest adulteration and misbranding of food items in the province, said a notification issued here Thursday.

As per notification, the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will head the provincial task force while Inspector General of Police (IGP), administrative secretaries of agriculture and live stock, public health engineering, local government, food, health, industries and commerce departments, divisional commissioners and DG Halal Food Authority will be its members.

Provincial Task Force will quarterly review progress on provincial action plan, address legislative, policy financial and administrative issues at the provincial level and will report to Chief Minister and provincial cabinet as and when required.

Furthermore, Divisional Oversight Committee will be headed by divisional commissioner while Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioners, representatives of Halal Food Authority will be the members of committee.

The terms of references (ToRs) of the Oversight committee are monthly progress review of districts and issuance of necessary directions to district task force.

Similarly, District Task Force will be chaired by the Deputy Commissioner concerned whereas district police officer, district heads of livestock, public health engineering, local government, food, health, industries and Halal Food Authority will be its members.

District Task Force will ensure the collection of samples of selected food items bi- annually for rapid and detail analysis to determine the extent and nature of adulteration, initiate strict actions against adulteration in food items, targeted actions in district will be initiated as per adulteration sampling survey results.

Task Force will hold meetings with food business associations to control chemical adulteration in various food items.

Furthermore task force will provide fortnightly reports of actions to Halal Food Authority.