UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Forms Task Forces, Oversight Panel To Arrest Adulteration, Misbranding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:38 PM

KP forms task forces, oversight panel to arrest adulteration, misbranding

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a provincial task force, divisional oversight committee and district task force to arrest adulteration and misbranding of food items in the province, said a notification issued here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a provincial task force, divisional oversight committee and district task force to arrest adulteration and misbranding of food items in the province, said a notification issued here Thursday.

As per notification, the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will head the provincial task force while Inspector General of Police (IGP), administrative secretaries of agriculture and live stock, public health engineering, local government, food, health, industries and commerce departments, divisional commissioners and DG Halal Food Authority will be its members.

Provincial Task Force will quarterly review progress on provincial action plan, address legislative, policy financial and administrative issues at the provincial level and will report to Chief Minister and provincial cabinet as and when required.

Furthermore, Divisional Oversight Committee will be headed by divisional commissioner while Regional Police Officer, Deputy Commissioners, representatives of Halal Food Authority will be the members of committee.

The terms of references (ToRs) of the Oversight committee are monthly progress review of districts and issuance of necessary directions to district task force.

Similarly, District Task Force will be chaired by the Deputy Commissioner concerned whereas district police officer, district heads of livestock, public health engineering, local government, food, health, industries and Halal Food Authority will be its members.

District Task Force will ensure the collection of samples of selected food items bi- annually for rapid and detail analysis to determine the extent and nature of adulteration, initiate strict actions against adulteration in food items, targeted actions in district will be initiated as per adulteration sampling survey results.

Task Force will hold meetings with food business associations to control chemical adulteration in various food items.

Furthermore task force will provide fortnightly reports of actions to Halal Food Authority.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Agriculture Progress Commerce Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UN Security Council Considers Video-Conferencing D ..

59 seconds ago

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

1 hour ago

Minister to award certificates among student of B ..

1 minute ago

Wall Street pauses trading after stocks sink, Dow ..

1 minute ago

13th meeting of Divisional Development Committee h ..

1 minute ago

Need to develop knowledge economy stressed: Promin ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.