KP FSA confiscating dead chickens, one arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority Saturday raided and confiscating more than 1000kg dead chickens at the Bacha Khan Chowk here.

The official said that dead chickens were being slaughtered and supplied in the market.

He said one shopkeeper was arrested for supplying dead chickens. Dead chickens recovered in operation were confiscated and destroyed, the official of the Food Safety Authority said.

A case would be registered against the alleged accused, he added.