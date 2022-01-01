UrduPoint.com

KP FSA Confiscating Dead Chickens, One Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Saturday raided and confiscating more than 1000kg dead chickens at the Bacha Khan Chowk here

According to the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority, they raided more than 1000kg of dead chickens seized in Bacha Khan Chowk.

The official said that dead chickens were being slaughtered and supplied in the market.

He said one shopkeeper was arrested for supplying dead chickens. Dead chickens recovered in operation were confiscated and destroyed, the official of the Food Safety Authority said.

A case would be registered against the alleged accused, he added.

