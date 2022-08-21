KP FSA crackdown, 2000liters adulterated milk destroyed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority crackdown in Peshawar, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan and Swabi and more than 2000 liters of adulterated milk was destroyed.

Giving details about the crackdown by the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Milk samples were checked with the help of mobile Food Testing Laboratory in Nasir Bagh Road and Forest Bazar Peshawar.

After thorough checking of the milk, by the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority more than 680 liters of defective milk was lost due to the mixing of water in milk, 3 shops were sealed by the Food Safety Authority, the official informed.

He said, inspection of various dairy shops in Swabi Road, Mardan, adulteration of water and chemicals found in milk and more than 1000 liters of bad milk was lost from various dairy shops in Mardan, several shops were sealed.

A dairy shop sold more than 350 liters of defective milk due to adulteration of water in Dera Ismail Khan besides crackdown against defective milk in Zida Bazaar, District Swabi, a dairy shop sealed and hundreds of liters of adulterated milk was destroyed for the safety and protection of the general public, the official informed.