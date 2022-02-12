KP FSA cracks down continue on adulterated Mafia

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority cracks down on adulterated mafia in Peshawar and seizes substandard spices, seals fast food points

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority cracks down on adulterated mafia in Peshawar and seizes substandard spices, seals fast food points.

More than 500 kg of substandard spices seized in Pepper Market Peshawar, Food Safety Authority officials said. Two spice warehouses sealed for violating hygiene rules, heavy fines were imposed, the Food Safety Authority said.

He said, 700 liters of prohibited energy drinks, 600 kg of miss label material recovered during inspection.

The official said that inspection of general stores, bakeries and fast food points at different places of the city continued.

One bakery, three fast food points cell, food safety authority for violating hygiene norms. Food Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan and Secretary Food Department Mushtaq Ahmed on the instructions of the province crackdown against adulteration mafia, DG Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan also confirmed.