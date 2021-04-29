KP FSA destroy more than 400kg unhealthy sweets in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority, in an operation in the Nourang area of Lakki Marwat, destroyed more than 400 kg of unhealthy and substandard sweets from the Sweets Unit.

The action was taken on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which a heavy fine was imposed on the Sweets Unit (Bakery).

According to the Food Safety Authority, various food shops in Haripur Bazaar were also inspected, during which three fast food shops were sealed for violating hygiene norms.

More than 300 liters of counterfeit drinks were recovered from a warehouse during the operation in Kaghzi and Mori Kashf areas of Chitral.

The warehouse was sealed.

During operation in Swat, food items were inspected in various shops, and hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy items were recovered.

During the operation, more than 100 kg of china salt and choran were recovered. The production unit was sealed on the spot in Lakki Marwat. During the inspection in Dera Ismail Khan, about 300 liters of milk was destroyed by mixing water from a shop. During the operation in Parao Pul and Chakyatan Bazaar areas of Dir Upper, two bakeries were sealed due to poor hygiene.