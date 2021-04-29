UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP FSA Destroy More Than 400kg Unhealthy Sweets In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

KP FSA destroy more than 400kg unhealthy sweets in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority, in an operation in the Nourang area of Lakki Marwat, destroyed more than 400 kg of unhealthy and substandard sweets from the Sweets Unit.

The action was taken on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which a heavy fine was imposed on the Sweets Unit (Bakery).

According to the Food Safety Authority, various food shops in Haripur Bazaar were also inspected, during which three fast food shops were sealed for violating hygiene norms.

More than 300 liters of counterfeit drinks were recovered from a warehouse during the operation in Kaghzi and Mori Kashf areas of Chitral.

The warehouse was sealed.

During operation in Swat, food items were inspected in various shops, and hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy items were recovered.

During the operation, more than 100 kg of china salt and choran were recovered. The production unit was sealed on the spot in Lakki Marwat. During the inspection in Dera Ismail Khan, about 300 liters of milk was destroyed by mixing water from a shop. During the operation in Parao Pul and Chakyatan Bazaar areas of Dir Upper, two bakeries were sealed due to poor hygiene.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Water Swat China Fine Dera Ismail Khan Chitral Dir Upper Haripur Lakki Marwat National University From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

5 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

6 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

12 minutes ago

'Guarantee Scotland's EU membership': Cultural fig ..

52 seconds ago

Ukraine business delegation to visit Pakistan in J ..

53 seconds ago

Bangladesh offers medical aid as virus soars in In ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.