KP FSA discards thousands of liters of substandard beverages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority on Wednesday confiscated thousands of liters of substandard beverages from Nowshera, Peshawar and Mardan districts and later discarded the same to prevent its supply to the market.

According to the Food Safety Authority, in the first action 3000 liters of inferior beverages were recovered from a factory in Nowshera Kalan area. The factory was later sealed after recovery of 150 kg of chemicals and packaging materials.

The authority in its action in Peshawar sealed the production unit of a bakery in Industrial Estate where the criterion for hygiene was totally violated, said a news release issued here.

In Mardan district, the authority during inspection of different markets recovered hundreds of liters of fake beverages and discarded the same in front of the general public.

The authority imposed fines on few shopkeepers and issued warnings to others against the sale of substandard items.