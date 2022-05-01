KP FSA operation continue in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority operation in Peshawar continued with sealing of counterfeit liquor units situated on main Ring Road here Sunday.

According to detail, the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority during an operation raided a beverage unit and recovered counterfeit drinks of more than 5000 liters and took immediate action of sealing the Unit.

Giving detail, the officials of the KPFSA disclosed that unhealthy chemicals in the unit were being used to make drinks in the name of other brands. The official said that the counterfeit drinks prepared in the Unit were supplied to different parts of the city.

He said during the operation, the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority recovered excessive beverages from wholesale dealers on Ring Road besides during the raid a bakery unit was also sealed for violating hygiene norms in Peshawar.