KP FS&HFA conducts raid on Indoor coffee making factory, butcher shop

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Authority operation (KP FS&HFA) team conducted raid on Indoor coffee making factory in Hazar Khawani and butcher shop in Jameel Chowk, here Friday and seized more than 550 kg of unhealthy and substandard coffees.

Heavy fines were also imposed on these coffee making factory owner, said a spokesman of the food department.

Likewise, more than 1000 kg of rotten and substandard meat was seized from the butcher's shop and destroyed, he added.

Meat was being made into mincemeat which was to be supplied to various markets in the city, the spokesperson informed.

He said that the butcher was arrested, further action initiated by registering a case against him.

"KP FS&HFA is actively working against the adulteration mafia," Director General (DG) of KP FS&HFA Shafiullah Khan was quoted as saying.