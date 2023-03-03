UrduPoint.com

KP FS&HFA Discards Adulterated Milk, Rusted Meat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 07:56 PM

KP FS&HFA discards adulterated milk, rusted meat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has discarded 50 kilograms of adulterated milk and 30 kilograms of rusted meat during an operation against unhygienic food items in various districts on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has discarded 50 kilograms of adulterated milk and 30 kilograms of rusted meat during an operation against unhygienic food items in various districts on Friday.

On the directives of the Director General (DG) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan, a food safety collected samples of milk from milk supplying vehicle at Shaheed Babar Check Post, District Swabi and analyzed it through Food Testing Laboratory, which proved the mixing of water and prompted the discarding of 50 kilograms of milk.

In another operation, 30 kilograms of rusted meat was recovered from a vehicle and discarded on the spot. The Authority has imposed heavy penalties in both cases.

Similarly, the inspection teams of the Authority have seized expired cold drinks and beverages during checking at Kohat and after discarding them imposed heavy fines on their owners.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Water Vehicle Kohat Swabi Post From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after bris ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United bounce back after brisk start of Kings

7 minutes ago
 Western Cyberattacks on Russian Systems Increased ..

Western Cyberattacks on Russian Systems Increased by 65 in 2022 - Deputy Prime M ..

7 minutes ago
 Explosion Outside Montenegrin Court Leaves 1 Perso ..

Explosion Outside Montenegrin Court Leaves 1 Person Dead, 5 Others Injured - Pol ..

7 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman for creating mass awareness about wi ..

Sherry Rehman for creating mass awareness about wildlife conservation, protectio ..

7 minutes ago
 USAID hands over Enterprise Resource Planning to K ..

USAID hands over Enterprise Resource Planning to KPRA

7 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz declares PML-N's readiness for electi ..

Maryam Nawaz declares PML-N's readiness for elections, takes jabs at PTI and Imr ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.