KP FS&HFA discards adulterated milk, rusted meat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has discarded 50 kilograms of adulterated milk and 30 kilograms of rusted meat during an operation against unhygienic food items in various districts on Friday.

On the directives of the Director General (DG) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Shahrukh Ali Khan, a food safety collected samples of milk from milk supplying vehicle at Shaheed Babar Check Post, District Swabi and analyzed it through Food Testing Laboratory, which proved the mixing of water and prompted the discarding of 50 kilograms of milk.

In another operation, 30 kilograms of rusted meat was recovered from a vehicle and discarded on the spot. The Authority has imposed heavy penalties in both cases.

Similarly, the inspection teams of the Authority have seized expired cold drinks and beverages during checking at Kohat and after discarding them imposed heavy fines on their owners.