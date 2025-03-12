KP FS&HFA Intensifies Crackdown Against Substandard, Adulterated Food
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) intensified its crackdown against substandard and adulterated food items during Ramazan.
In operations conducted across Mardan,Charsadda, Khyber, and Swat, food safety teams sealed multiple food outlets, confiscated counterfeit spices, and disposed of hazardous food products.
According to the spokesperson of the Food Authority, food safety teams carried out a series of inspections in collaboration with district administrations. In Rajar Bazaar of Charsadda, three bakery units were sealed due to poor hygiene standards.
Similarly, in Mardan, on the tip of, the food inspection team raided a juice production unit. During the operation, 650 liters of substandard juice were destroyed on the spot, while 550 liters of packed juice were confiscated, leading to the sealing of the unit.
Additionally, 15 kilograms of banned China salt were seized in a separate inspection in the same city.
In Swat, the authority conducted a successful operation on Airport Road, where officials seized over 900 kilograms of misbranded spices from a warehouse, which was subsequently sealed.
The details also unveiled that in Khyber district, the food safety team, in collaboration with the district administration, inspected ghee mills in Bara Bazaar.
A storage facility containing misbranded ghee was sealed, and a butcher’s shop selling substandard meat was also shut down. Heavy fines were imposed on the violators, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.
Director General of the Food Safety Authority Wasif Saeed has reaffirmed commitment of food authority to safeguard public health. “There will be zero tolerance for those endangering citizens’ health through adulterated food,” he pledged.
KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, directed officials to take strict legal action against those involved in food adulteration, emphasizing that no leniency would be shown against violators.
