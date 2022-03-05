UrduPoint.com

KP FS&HFA Seals Food Factory In Hattar, Seizes 2150 KG Expired Spices

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

KP FS&HFA seals food factory in Hattar, seizes 2150 KG expired spices

HATTAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FS&HFA) Haripur Saturday raided on a food factory and seized 2150 kilogram expired spices, raw material and sealed the factory.

According to the FS&HFA Haripur, Assistant Director Adeel Ahmed and Food Safety Officer Haripur Ahsan Iqbal on the tip-off raided on the food factory at Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) which was using banned China Salt in the spices, expired spices and raw material.

The raw material was being used to prepare Nimko and other food items in the factory.

While talking to the media, Assistant Director Adeel Ahmed said that the authority was monitoring food items in the district and would not allow anybody to contaminate and to pose health risks to the masses.

He further said that the authority had launched a massive drive to check milk adulteration and food items that were being sold in the city and other parts of the district and to control adulterations.

