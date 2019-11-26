UrduPoint.com
KP FSHFA Seals Three Shops Over Adulteration

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:05 PM

KP FSHFA seals three shops over adulteration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority (FSHFA) Tuesday along with Livestock Department inspected different bazaras of Bannu district and sealed three milk shops over adulteration.

In a handout issued here, the spokesman said that a team of FSHFA inspected various milk shops located in Ghari Mawaz Khan, Zargaraan Bazaar, Miangaan Colony, Bannu Road and near Mill Chowki Bannu Road.

Samples from 18 milk shops were tested in Livestock Department mobile lab besides three shops were sealed for having water adulteration of 24%, 33% and 34% respectively.

Rest of the results were satisfactory however about 160 liters of milk was also discarded during the operation.

