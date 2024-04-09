KP full of natural resources; potentials in agriculture, fishery sector: Fuad Ishaq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq unveiled comprehensive research report regarding natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and potentials in agriculture and fishery sector on Tuesday.

President Ishaq said the business community can make contact with the chamber to take advantage of these research study reports.

According to details, the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq presented the research study report prepared by the chamber’s R&D Cell regarding natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and potential in agriculture and fishery sector during an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of executive members of the SCCI here in a local hotel.

The 'iftar' dinner was attended by the chamber senior vice presidents Sanaullah, Ejaz Afridi, former presidents Hasnain Khurshid, Riaz Arshad, Zahid Shinwari, Adeel Rauf, Faiz Muhammad, Sherbaz Bilour, former vice presidents, former president IAP Malik Imran, SCCI executive members.

Fuad Ishaq informed on the occasion that SCCI has planned to organize a business conference with the motto: “Watan Kay Maimar Tajir Aur Sanatkar [traders and industrialists builders of the nation” in the second week of May.

He said political leaders, government officials from relevant institutions and representatives of stakeholders and others would be invited to the conference.

He said a joint economic roadmap would be designed during this important moot.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was blessed with abundant natural resources, despite availability of oil, gas and electricity and other reserves why our province is lagging behind as compared to the other federating units in the journey of progress, Mr Ishaq added.

The chamber president said traders and industrialists are in great trouble in the prevailing circumstances whereas jobs were unavailable to our talented and highly- qualified youth. He said economic growth and prosperity would only come with flourishing business, industries and trade.

The Chamber president urged government and authorities concerned to take pragmatic steps to mitigate business community sufferings and facilitate them, because when traders and industrialists would be prosperous then business and trade could be enhanced, consequently further employment opportunities would be generated in the province and provincial economy would also be stabilized and strengthened.

APP/ash/