KP Gears Up For LG By-elections On Oct 20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) All preparations have been completed for holding the by-elections for vacant neighborhood and village council seats in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 20.
The local government by elections will fill vacant seats across 55 village and neighborhood councils in 18 districts, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, and Swabi, according to the Election Commission.
According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), The vacant positions include 39 general seats, 6 reserved for women, 4 for workers and farmers, and 7 for youth.
/395
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCBA issues final list of candidates2 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob; successful operation in Mir Ali2 minutes ago
-
Opposition members protest violation of KP Assembly rules2 minutes ago
-
IHC summons CDA official over sealing KP House2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns PA illegal recruitment case till Oct 232 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends senior civil judge2 minutes ago
-
NADRA Launches Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Inception Plan2 minutes ago
-
World Mental Health Day would be held tomorrow12 minutes ago
-
Annual int'l livestock, fisheries expo held12 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to assess damages to KP House: CM KP12 minutes ago
-
Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob22 minutes ago
-
Swat gets child-friendly protection unit22 minutes ago