KP gears up for LG by-elections on Oct 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) All preparations have been completed for holding the by-elections for vacant neighborhood and village council seats in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 20.

The local government by elections will fill vacant seats across 55 village and neighborhood councils in 18 districts, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, and Swabi, according to the Election Commission.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), The vacant positions include 39 general seats, 6 reserved for women, 4 for workers and farmers, and 7 for youth.

