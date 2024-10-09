Open Menu

KP Gears Up For LG By-elections On Oct 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

KP gears up for LG by-elections on Oct 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) All preparations have been completed for holding the by-elections for vacant neighborhood and village council seats in 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 20.

The local government by elections will fill vacant seats across 55 village and neighborhood councils in 18 districts, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, and Swabi, according to the Election Commission.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), The vacant positions include 39 general seats, 6 reserved for women, 4 for workers and farmers, and 7 for youth.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Charsadda Nowshera Swabi October Women All Government

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

33 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

3 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

4 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

5 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

5 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

6 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

6 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan