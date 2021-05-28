UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

KP generating 162MW energy from its own hydel projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), Engineer Naeem Khan has said that the provincial government is generating 162 megawatt electricity from seven hydel power stations it had constructed with own resources.

He was briefing a progress review meeting on energy related projects initiated under the auspices of PEDO, a subsidiary of Energy and Power Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Energy and Power, Taj Mohammad Tarand chaired the meeting. Beside, Focal Person for Energy & Power, Sharafat Ali MPA, other higher authorities of the organization also attended the meeting.

CEO PEDO said that electricity generated through the resources of the provincial government is earning a receipt of about Rs.4 billion per annum for the province.

He further told that work on three type of energy project (short-term, mid-term and long-term) is continued in the province, saying that under short-term plan six hydel projects of 96MW capacity will be completed by the end of the current Calendar year that will earn an additional receipt of Rs.

4 billion for the province.

Under mid-term plan, he said work on 6 projects of 223MW capacity is in progress and will be completed in 2024.

He further told the meeting that work on shifting 8000 schools, 4400 masajid and 187 basic health units on solar energy is in full swing.

Engineer Naeem Khan said that Chief Minister's Secretariat, Chief Minister's House and Civil Secretariat have also already been shifted on solar energy system that is saving millions of rupees per annum for the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the special assistant to KP CM said that the construction of micro-hydel stations to provide electricity to backward areas of the province is amongst the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He termed the construction of 356 mini-micro hydel stations as an unprecedented achievement of the PTI government in the province are benefiting thousands of thousands of people.

Later, he directed the preparation of a detail visit plan to projects' site to review progress on energy projects and expressed hope that the technical staff of the organization will ensure timely completion of work on ongoing projects.

