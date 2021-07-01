KP gets first Zig Zag converted brick kiln to combat air pollution, conversion of more in progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday got first zig zag technology led brick kiln after conversion of a conventional black smoke emitting chimney to a latest and cleaner technology with the objective of combating air pollution and reducing carbon emission.

"The first zig zag technology led brick kiln was inaugurated Thursday by Provincial Minister for Environment Istiaq Urmar at Urmar Mehra area in the suburbs of Peshawar," informed Director General Environment Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Muhammad Amjad.

Talking to APP, Dr. Amjad apprised that conversion of traditional Fixed Chimney Bulls Trench Kiln (FCBTK) has been started to a new and environmentally friendly zig zag technology as a result of which air pollution could be contained.

The conventional brick kiln has old design therefore for reducing the air pollution zig zag technology has been introduced which is not only environment friendly but also much profitable, DG EPA told APP.

He said initially two brick kilns were selected through a lucky draw for conversion on latest technology on basis of public private partnership. One is in Peshawar and the second one is in Mardan district which will be inaugurated in a couple of days.

Dr. Amjad said conversion of one units costs in millions and expenditure of the selected two units is bore as a pilot project on public private partnership between EPA and the owners.

Explaining benefits of zig zag technology, DG EPA said the latest technology helps in reducing emission of carbon by 60 percent and temperature of coal feeding surface area by 50-80 degree centigrade against traditional kiln with temperature exceeds upto 150 degree centigrade.

In older technology, the smoke passes through 24 lines causing more air pollution compare to ZigZag technology, which passes through 5-6 lines, resultantly carbon emissions stick to red bricks due to which pollutants emitting from its chimney are considerably reduced and coal consumption to be slashed by 40percent, he added.

The black soot that comes out of the traditional brick kiln is due to inefficient burning of fuel while in zig-zag, setting of bricks and continuous feeding of small quantities of coal improves fuel efficiency, Dr. Amjad continued.

The smoke being emitted from zia-zag converted brick kiln is white coloured and with significantly low air pollution level. While the traditional brick kilns are famous for emission of thick black smoke, causing sever air pollution in the area.

About the level of emission caused by zig-zag led brick kiln, Chief Analyst EPA, Muhammad Irshad informed that it is estimated to produce around 1200 PPM (Parts Per Million), almost half of traditional chimney which produces around 2500 PPM.

Furthermore, he added, conventional brick kiln has three qualities of bricks and zig zag technology produces only A quality bricks. The conventional kilns takes 20 to 30 days in completion of one cycle of brick production while zig-zag takes 15 to 20 days.

DG EPA said there are around 1,000 brick kilns units operating in KP and 2.8 million bricks would be produced from Zig Zag-led brick kilns' in one cycle against 800,000 from routine bricks kilns.

He said all these traditional brick kilns will be converted into latest technology with passage of time in a phased manner.

Ahmad Rafay Alam, a renowned environmental lawyer and founder of Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA), has appreciated inauguration of environment friendly technology based brick kiln in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a message, Rafay said such steps are need of the hour while realizing increasing level of environmental degradation and its impact on public health.

However, Rafay Alam laid stress on ensuring that the zig zag kilns comply with KP Environment Standards for industrial gases emission.